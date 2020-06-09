40 mins ago - Sports

NBA leads big sports leagues in African American representation in non-player roles

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Data: The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The NFL received a B for racial hiring in 2019, while the NBA received an A+, according to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport.

Why it matters: Of the big four leagues, the NFL and NBA have by far the highest percentage of black players — and this is a key way to view African American representation in both leagues in non-player roles.

The state of play: Athletes across all sports have joined the nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality, and teams and leagues have issued statements supporting the cause.

  • When the protests die down, the conversation will inevitably shift to action steps, with increased attention paid to things like hiring practices and employee diversity.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

NFL condemns racism: "We were wrong for not listening"

A protester holds a sign with a drawing of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in Manhattan on June 4. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

The NFL said it was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" on the issues of racism and systematic oppression of black Americans, National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Friday.

Context: Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick sued the league in 2018 for allegedly blackballing him over his protest of the treatment of African Americans at the hands of police, which consisted of him taking a knee during the National Anthem. The suit was settled last February.

Sara FischerBryan Walsh
40 mins ago - Technology

The nerve center of the American news cycle

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The fast-moving world of Twitter has become the nerve center of the American news cycle — as evidenced by record-breaking downloads and engagement for the service last week.

Why it matters: Twitter is our mediaverse's grand interface between journalism and social media. While news organizations play a central role in sharing links to their coverage on Twitter, much of the visual content shared in real time during breaking news events like protests is shared by everyday users.

Dion RabouinKendall Baker
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Sports bettors may be a driving force behind the stock market surge

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Professional investors have largely abandoned the stock market amid the coronavirus pandemic, but sports bettors and bored millennials have jumped into the retail stock trading market with both feet.

Why it matters: They may be a driving force pushing U.S. stocks to their recent highs — and potentially driving them further.

