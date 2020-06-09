NBA leads big sports leagues in African American representation in non-player roles

The NFL received a B for racial hiring in 2019, while the NBA received an A+, according to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport.

Why it matters: Of the big four leagues, the NFL and NBA have by far the highest percentage of black players — and this is a key way to view African American representation in both leagues in non-player roles.

The state of play: Athletes across all sports have joined the nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality, and teams and leagues have issued statements supporting the cause.

When the protests die down, the conversation will inevitably shift to action steps, with increased attention paid to things like hiring practices and employee diversity.

More reports:

MLB (Racial hiring grade: A-)

MLS (A)

WNBA (A+)

NCAA (B)

