NBA leads big sports leagues in African American representation in non-player roles
The NFL received a B for racial hiring in 2019, while the NBA received an A+, according to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport.
Why it matters: Of the big four leagues, the NFL and NBA have by far the highest percentage of black players — and this is a key way to view African American representation in both leagues in non-player roles.
The state of play: Athletes across all sports have joined the nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality, and teams and leagues have issued statements supporting the cause.
- When the protests die down, the conversation will inevitably shift to action steps, with increased attention paid to things like hiring practices and employee diversity.
