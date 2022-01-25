Sign up for our daily briefing

At least 6 dead in stampede at Africa Cup of Nations soccer game

Axios

Olembe soccer stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon. Photo: Kenzo TribouillardR/AFP via Getty Images

At least six people were killed and 40 others injured in a stampede during an Africa Cup of Nations soccer match in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé, Monday — and officials warned the death toll could rise, per AP.

The big picture: The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which organizes the Africa Cup of Nations, said in a statement it is investigating the tragedy, which happened as fans tried to access Olembe Stadium to watch Cameroon's 2-1 win over Comoros.

  • Soccer officials said some 50,000 people had attempted to enter the 60-000-capacity stadium, which pandemic restrictions required to be no more than 80% full for the match, AP notes.

What they're saying: Africa Cup of Nations organising committee spokesperson Abel Mbengue told AFP, "There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede.

  • "We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident."

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Updated 16 mins ago - World

Pentagon: 8,500 troops on high alert for possible deployment to eastern Europe

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to eastern Europe in case NATO activates its rapid-response force over tensions with Russia, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Why it matters: No decisions have been made to actually deploy U.S. forces, but the heightened alert level will allow the military to rapidly shore up NATO's eastern flank in the event that Russia invades Ukraine. The Pentagon warned that Russia has shown "no signs of de-escalating," and continues to amass troops on Ukraine's borders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls Fox News reporter a "stupid son of a b---h" on hot mic

President Biden blasted Fox News' Peter Doocy on Monday after the reporter asked if the nation's soaring inflation is a political liability, saying, "what a stupid son of a b----h."

The latest: The president called Doocy Monday evening, the reporter told Fox's Sean Hannity. "He cleared the air and I appreciated it. We had a nice call," Doocy said when asked whether the president apologized, adding: "I don't need anyone to apologize to me."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February.
  2. Vaccines: The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: New York Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Hochul's mask mandate for public areas — Sarah Palin tests positive for COVID, delaying defamation trial — Virginia school boards sue Gov. Youngkin for lifting mask mandate.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow