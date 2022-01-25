At least 6 dead in stampede at Africa Cup of Nations soccer game

At least six people were killed and 40 others injured in a stampede during an Africa Cup of Nations soccer match in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé, Monday — and officials warned the death toll could rise, per AP.

The big picture: The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which organizes the Africa Cup of Nations, said in a statement it is investigating the tragedy, which happened as fans tried to access Olembe Stadium to watch Cameroon's 2-1 win over Comoros.

Soccer officials said some 50,000 people had attempted to enter the 60-000-capacity stadium, which pandemic restrictions required to be no more than 80% full for the match, AP notes.

What they're saying: Africa Cup of Nations organising committee spokesperson Abel Mbengue told AFP, "There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede.