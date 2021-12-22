Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden loosens aid rules for Afghanistan but keeps assets frozen

Stef W. Kight

People receive health seminars held by Health Ministry of Taliban. Photo: Murteza Khaliqi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Biden administration is loosening restrictions to make it easier for humanitarian groups to provide aid to a devastated Afghanistan, senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday night.

Why it matters: The steps do not address the urgent calls from the Taliban, Afghan protesters, international aid groups and U.S. lawmakers for the U.S. to lift its freeze on Afghan foreign reserves. With most aid stopped and overseas assets frozen, Afghanistan's cash crunch has rendered the economy hardly functional.

Instead, the administration announced three new general licenses to allow the U.S. government, NGOs and international aid organizations to provide more support without violating U.S. sanctions against the Taliban.

  • The licenses allow investment in education, making it possible for aid groups to pay Afghan teachers' salaries, for example.
  • The Biden administration is also providing an additional 1 million COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, bringing the total doses provided to 4.3 million.

The big picture: Afghanistan's economy faces a "severe contraction" of around 30% following the Taliban takeover, one senior official told reporters, citing drought, COVID-19 and the Taliban's handling of the economy.

  • Another major reason is the sudden severing of most foreign aid to Afghanistan, due in part to the fact that the Taliban government lacks international recognition.
  • Around 95% of the population does not have enough food and 1 million children could die this year from malnutrition, according to U.N. estimates. Winter weather is only expected to worsen the situation.
  • Afghanistan is facing near-universal poverty, the closure of most health clinics, and potential mass starvation.

Driving the news: This week, protestors in Kabul marched toward the U.S. Embassy, demanding "let us eat." Meanwhile, more than 40 House Democrats wrote a letter calling on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to end the freeze on Afghan foreign reserves.

  • Between the lines: Lifting the freeze would be politically tricky as it could be construed as providing billions of dollars to the Taliban. The administration has also argued that there are legal hurdles to doing so.
  • The funds remain the subject of ongoing litigation relating to the families of 9/11 victims who are seeking compensation from the Taliban.

What they're saying: When asked whether the new actions were sufficient to lessen the crisis, one senior official said the goal is to mitigate, not prevent economic contraction in Afghanistan.

  • The official emphasized that the Taliban will have to make the right economic decisions to prevent crisis, and that the U.S. remains in communication with the militant group to ensure humanitarian assistance goes where it is intended.
  • Another official on the briefing call also called on other nations to join the U.S. to help prevent disaster in Afghanistan.
  • Since mid-August when the Taliban took over Kabul, the U.S. government has announced $200 million worth of assistance for Afghanistan and worked with other countries to redirect additional funding toward efforts on the ground from UNICEF and the World Food Program, the officials said.

What to watch: On Wednesday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to create a humanitarian carve-out for Afghanistan sanctions, which will also help humanitarian groups provide more assistance.

Go deeper

Sophia Cai
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

As Afghanistan envoy departs, tens of thousands remain in limbo

Afghans listen to a lesson in an Afghan refugee camp on Nov. 4 in Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

As President Biden's point person for Afghan refugee resettlement steps aside, advocacy groups are pressing the Biden administration to accelerate its efforts to help the tens of thousands of people still stuck in limbo.

Why it matters: Former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell (D) is leaving the envoy role after being confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The transition comes amid criticism that there hasn't been enough high-level, sustained engagement to ease the backlog of applications nearly four months after the U.S. military and diplomatic withdrawal from Kabul.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Dec 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

White House memo: You're better off now

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House will send a year-end recap to Democrats on the Hill and allied groups, arguing that Americans are better off after one year of President Biden than when President Trump left office.

Why it matters: The memo, "2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families," uses data to frame Biden's Year 1 as a season of accomplishment, despite the collapse of Build Back Better at year's end.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Dec 21, 2021 - World

Jake Sullivan to visit Israel this week to discuss Iran

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet Wednesday with Israeli officials including Naftali Bennett, with Iran "very high on the agenda," a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Monday evening.

Why it matters: The senior official said "time is running out" for the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, and "we will talk with the Israelis on what is going to happen in the coming weeks." Sullivan is also expected to travel to Ramallah and meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow