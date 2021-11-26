Sign up for our daily briefing

"Afghan girl" on 1985 cover of National Geographic evacuated to Italy

Sharbat Gula is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Nov. 9, 2016. Photo: Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Image

Sharbat Gula, who became known internationally as "Afghan girl" after she was featured on a 1985 cover of National Geographic, has arrived in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday.

Driving the news: Gula, who was pictured in National Geographic when she was 12 years old, was evacuated after appealing for help to leave the country following the Taliban's takeover in August, Draghi's office said.

U.S. photographer Steve McCurry poses next to his photo, "Afghan Girl," at an exhibition in Hamburg, Germany in 2013. Photo: Ulrich Perrey/AFP via Getty Images
  • Steve McCurry took Gula's photo in a refugee camp on the Pakistan-Afghan border, but her identity wasn't known until the U.S. photographer traveled back to the region in 2002 to track her down, according to National Geographic.

What they're saying: Gula's photograph came to "symbolize the vicissitudes and conflict of the chapter in history that Afghanistan and its people were going through at the time," Draghi's office said in a statement.

  • The company organized her evacuation "as part of the wider evacuation program in place for Afghan citizens and the government’s plan for their reception and integration," it added.

The big picture: Since the Taliban declared victory in Afghanistan, Afghan women and girls have faced an uncertain future, with many fearing the total loss of the hard-won rights to education, employment and other freedoms.

Go deeper

Axios
8 mins ago - World

Russian coal mine blast kills at least 52 people

Russian Emergencies Ministry employees work at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the town of Belovo in the Kuznetsk Coal Basin in Kemerovo Region, southwestern Siberia. Photo: TASS via Getty Images

A methane gas leak and explosion at a Siberian coal mine killed at least 52 people on Thursday, including six rescuers, Russian officials said.

The big picture: Russia's worst mining disaster in more than a decade occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region after gas filled a ventilation shaft, suffocating workers there, per the New York Times.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios Local
Updated 7 hours ago - Economy & Business

How America's turkey supply chain brings birds to your table

A turkey farm in Pennsylvania. Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The route that your turkey took on its way to your table this year was beset by extreme weather, global supply-chain issues and labor shortages — many of the same factors contributing to the "Everything Shortage."

The big picture: Our Axios Local teams have turned their eye to each piece of the turkey supply chain — from Iowa, one of the top producers of animal feed nationwide; to Minnesota, the biggest turkey producer; to Arkansas, home of Walmart, the country's largest retailer.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 7 hours ago - Technology

Congress decimates 911's digital upgrade

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Public safety officials fear the nation's 911 centers will continue to languish in the analog era, after Democrats slashed proposed funding for a digital makeover in their social spending bill.

Why it matters: The potentially life-saving ability for people to send texts, pictures or videos to 911 centers, and for centers to seamlessly share data with each other, remains out of reach for many of the country’s 6,000 centers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow