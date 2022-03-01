The U.S. deported its first Afghan evacuee back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan earlier this month due to a criminal record discovered after their arrival, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Out of the tens of thousands of evacuated Afghans brought to the United States, only a small handful remain in government custody because of criminal records or other concerns. Now, a process has been established for returning Afghans to their home country, if necessary.

The details: The Afghan in question was returned on Feb. 13 in coordination with officials in Doha, Qatar, according to an internal government document obtained by Axios.

The details of the crime are unclear, although Axios was told by an administration official there was no connection to terrorist networks or national security concerns.

The official said that this was an example of the vetting system working.

All Afghans are screened and vetted through multiple U.S. agencies before their arrival.

As of September, just 44 out of tens of thousands of evacuees were flagged through those processes as potential national security risks, the Washington Post reported at the time.

What they're saying: The vetting process is ongoing. "If individuals engage in criminal activity or additional information becomes available that raises a concern, the U.S. government takes action, which can include prosecution, revocation of parole and placement into removal proceedings,” a DHS spokesperson told Axios in a statement.

The big picture: Roughly 76,000 Afghans have been brought to the U.S. through Operation Allies Welcome since the Taliban took Kabul in mid-August.

As of earlier this month, all had been moved off military bases, to be resettled in communities across the U.S.

More than 1 in 3 has been resettled in Texas, California and Virginia, CBS News reported.

"We are prepared to welcome additional qualifying Afghans over the coming weeks and months as capacity allows," a DHS official told Axios in a statement.

That includes "thousands of Afghans who are at overseas transit locations for processing to come to the United States."

What to watch: As of Sunday, the Taliban will no longer allow Afghans to leave the country without a good reason, the Wall Street Journal reported.