1 hour ago - Economy & Business

AMD to buy rival Xilinx in $35 billion chipmaker mega-deal

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) agreed to buy rival U.S. chipmaker Xilinx (Nasdaq: XLNX) for $35 billion in stock.

Why it matters: AMD is expanding at the same time that rival Intel is divesting, using the nearly $40 billion in market cap it's gained so far in 2020. The deal also reflects rapid growth of the data center market, due to increased demand from cloud computing giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

Details: AMD is paying the equivalent of $143 per share, representing nearly a 25% premium to yesterday’s closing price for Xilinx stock.

  • The deal requires regulatory approval, including in China, with AMD estimating that it may not close until early 2022.
  • AMD would be required to pay Xilinx $1.5 billion if it terminates the transaction, while Xilinx would pay $1 billion were it to terminate.

The bottom line: "The deal will give [AMD CEO Lisa] Su more of the pieces she needs to break Intel’s stranglehold on the profitable market for data center computer components. Xilinx... makes field programmable gate arrays, or FPGAs. That kind of chip is unique because its function can be altered by software, even after it’s been installed in a piece of machinery." — Ian King, Bloomberg

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
Oct 26, 2020 - Economy & Business

Apple-Google search deal faces antitrust spotlight

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Google hands Apple billions of dollars annually to be the default search engine on the iPhone giant’s devices, an arrangement that’s coming under renewed scrutiny as part of the government's antitrust suit against Google.

Why it matters: Google is the go-to search engine on mobile devices due to this deal, together with other pacts with wireless carriers and Android device makers. Google says users would pick it anyway, but antitrust enforcers contend the deals give Google a huge advantage over its search rivals.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Axios-Ipsos poll: Federal response has only gotten worse — The swing states where the pandemic is raging.
  2. Health: The coronavirus is starting to crush some hospitals — 13 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: Winter coronavirus threat spurs new surge of startup activity.
  4. Media: Pandemic causes cable and satellite TV providers to lose the most subscribers ever.
  5. States: Nearly two dozen Minnesota COVID cases traced to 3 Trump campaign events.
  6. World: Unrest in Italy as restrictions grow across Europe.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ted Cruz defends GOP's expected return to prioritizing national debt

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told "Axios on HBO" on Monday that he wishes reining in the national debt was a higher priority for President Trump.

Why it matters: Trump pledged during the 2016 campaign to reduce the national debt and eliminate it entirely within eight years, though he also deemed himself "the king of debt" and said there were some priorities that required spending. In the fiscal year that ended in September, the deficit reached a record $3.1 trillion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow