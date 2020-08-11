1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Adobe: E-commerce growth slows as stores reopen

E-commerce sales are still way up compared to a year ago in the U.S., but growth moderated in July as more traditional stores reopened, according to fresh data from Adobe.

Why it matters: Undoubtedly some of the shifts to online shopping will be permanent, but the numbers suggest that consumers want to do a certain amount of their buying in-person.

  • U.S. online shopping in July totaled $66.3 billion, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.
  • That's up 55% from a year ago — but lower than the bump in June, when spending was $73.2 billion, up 76% year-over-year.

By the numbers: The pandemic has resulted in $94 billion in extra spending online since March, Adobe found.

  • At current growth levels, 2020 online shopping will exceed all of 2019 by Oct. 5. 
  • States that already reopened saw an 8% smaller year-over-year increases in online sales in July as compared to states that still had stay-at-home orders at the beginning of the month.
  • The trend toward buying items online and picking them up at the store continues to be significant but has waned, declining 21% from May to June. Such sales are still more than double those of a year ago.
  • Rhode Island, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont saw the highest year-over-year spikes in online spending. Kansas, Hawaii, Oklahoma and Iowa showed the smallest gains.

What they're saying: Adobe senior digital insights manager Vivek Pandya attributed e-commerce's retraction from record highs in July to both reopenings and "spending levels dropp[ing] as households tightened their belts due to falling employment levels and looming cutbacks in unemployment benefits."

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 20,126,452 — Total deaths: 737,285 — Total recoveries: 12,380,410Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 5,098,452 — Total deaths: 163,533 — Total recoveries: 1,670,755 — Total tests: 62,513,174Map.
  3. States: State testing plans fall short of demand — National Governors Association's bipartisan leaders express concern over Trump's unemployment order.
  4. Axios-Ipsos poll: 1 in 2 has a personal connection to COVID-19.
  5. Business: Moderna reveals it may not hold patent rights for vaccine.
  6. World: New Zealand reports first local cases for 102 days — Why you should be skeptical of Russia's vaccine claims.
Economy & Business

Exclusive: Facebook cracks down on political content disguised as local news

Facebook is rolling out a new policy that will prevent U.S. news publishers with "direct, meaningful ties" to political groups from claiming the news exemption within its political ads authorization process, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: Since the 2016 election, reporters and researchers have uncovered over 1,200 instances in which political groups use websites disguised as local news outlets to push their point of view to Americans.

Technology

Nationalism and authoritarianism threaten the internet's universality

Governments around the world, prompted by nationalism, authoritarianism and other forces, are threatening the notion of a single, universal computer network — long the defining characteristic of the internet.

The big picture: Most countries want the internet and the economic and cultural benefits that come with it. Increasingly, though, they want to add their own rules — the internet with an asterisk, if you will. The question is just how many local rules you can make before the network's universality disappears.

