Adidas Wednesday said it has “re-engineered” its sports bras.

Why it matters: Fashion houses and apparel makers have been trying to push inclusive design and sizing to the top of their priority lists as they confront their own set of systemic challenges.

Details: Adidas is set to introduce 43 new styles and 72 sizes in stores and online next Monday (which happens to be Valentine’s Day).

The collection was designed with help from a U.K. research group focused on breast health.

In addressing the need for an overhaul, Joanna Wakefield-Scurr, a professor at the University of Portsmouth attached to the new products, said in a statement: “A lack of support has the potential to cause irreversible damage.”

Bonus point for discussion: Adidas made waves for the way it announced the news on Twitter Wednesday.