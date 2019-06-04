House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Tuesday that he thinks Attorney General Bill Barr is "the second most dangerous man in the country," accusing him of lying to Congress and characterizing him as President Trump's defense lawyer.
"So we find ourselves for the first time with an attorney general who really is the president's defense lawyer and spokesperson, and who's quite good at it and has the veneer of respectability to camouflage what he's doing. He is not the sophist that Giuliani is, he's much more dangerous. And I think he's the second most dangerous man in the country for that reason....
"When you have an attorney general, and I hesitate to use the word but there's no other word that seems to apply here, that lies to Congress ... that's a very dangerous situation and as someone who came out of that department, I spent six years with the Justice Department and I venerate the department, to think that it is being led by someone this way breaks my heart for the department but is profoundly concerning for the country."
Driving the news: The House is expected to vote on June 11 on whether to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas.
