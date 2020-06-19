35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Activist DeRay Mckesson: Data from the FBI doesn't support current police funding

Screenshot: Axios Events

Violent crime data from the FBI does not support funding local police departments at current levels, activist DeRay Mckesson said Friday during an Axios virtual event.

What he's saying: "Even if you made the argument that we need to have the police to deal with the most violent crimes, that is literally only 5%...What if you took 95% of the budget and moved it somewhere else? The data would support something like that. And that's FBI numbers. That's not even a homegrown number from a think tank," Mckesson said.

Scott RosenbergIna Fried
1 min ago - Technology

Snap withdraws controversial Juneteenth "break the chains" filter

After wide criticism, Snapchat apologized and withdrew a filter it offered users to commemorate Juneteenth by inviting users to "smile and break the chains."

The big picture: Users' complaints that they found Snap's feature offensive landed at a moment when the U.S. is reexamining racism in every corner of society, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protest.

Joann Muller
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

Transit cops could lead police reforms

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Urban transit agencies are rethinking how they prevent crime and maintain order following nationwide protests over racial bias and police brutality in the death of George Floyd and others.

Why it matters: Transit police — an often overlooked arm of law enforcement — are the ultimate beat cops. They're positioned as potential leaders in the effort to defuse anger and rebuild trust in cities where there's renewed interest in the concept of community policing.

Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 8,546,919 — Total deaths: 454,889 — Total recoveries — 4,187,219Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,196,998 — Total deaths: 118,519 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Politics: Arnold Schwarzenegger says anyone who politicizes mask-wearing is "an absolute moron."
  4. Business: Grocery chain Albertsons files for IPO after virus-driven boom.
  5. Sports: Phillies close Florida spring training facility after five players test positive.
