Activist DeRay Mckesson: Data from the FBI doesn't support current police funding

Violent crime data from the FBI does not support funding local police departments at current levels, activist DeRay Mckesson said Friday during an Axios virtual event.

What he's saying: "Even if you made the argument that we need to have the police to deal with the most violent crimes, that is literally only 5%...What if you took 95% of the budget and moved it somewhere else? The data would support something like that. And that's FBI numbers. That's not even a homegrown number from a think tank," Mckesson said.