AccuWeather enters the climate consulting space

Andrew Freedman

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

AccuWeather, one of the largest and oldest private sector players in U.S. weather forecasting, is rolling out a new program it's calling "ClimateReady Risk Mitigation." The aim, it says, is to help companies and communities worldwide prepare for climate change impacts.

Why it matters: AccuWeather is joining an increasingly crowded marketplace for climate risk forecasting, with competitors including Jupiter Intelligence, IBM, Moody's, S&P Global, First Street Foundation and XDI.

The intrigue: Unlike many of these players, AccuWeather is not running its own climate models.

  • Instead, it is integrating publicly available, peer-reviewed modeling with a proprietary historical weather database to produce insights that can help companies decide on capital allocations, the siting of factories and offices, and other choices.
  • Its historical database, says company founder and CEO Joel N. Myers, has more than 300 parameters.
  • By contrast, Moody's and S&P have bought up multiple modeling companies, including S&P's 2021 $2 billion purchase of RMS.

Flashback: The product launch is somewhat of an evolution for Myers, who as a prominent member of the U.S. weather community has in the past played down the links between human activity and climate extremes.

  • However, he told Axios that his statements had been taken out of context on previous occasions and that climate science has evolved and solidified over time. He cited the fact that the past 10 years have been the warmest on record.
  • "What's best for science is to stick to the facts, and facts change," he said, noting that scientists need to be open to new evidence.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

School principals are not OK

Principal Alice Hom (purple jacket) of New York's Yung Wing School P.S. 124 near a vaccination van in November. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The overwhelming majority of secondary school principals experienced frequent stress last school year, according to a RAND Corporation report out Wednesday.

The big picture: The stress levels among female principals and principals of color were especially stark, with nearly 40% in these groups reporting constant job-related stress, compared to about 24% of male principals and 26% of white principals.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Matt Phillips
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

It's official: Stock market having worst start to year ever

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

It's been a decidedly ugly start to the year for the stock market, with particular pain in the tech trade.

State of play: As of the end of trading Tuesday — the 16th session of the year — 2022 is now, officially, the worst-ever start in the history of the S&P 500, according to data from Ned Davis Research, a stock market research shop.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Surprising pandemic side effect: Soaring trade deficits

Source: Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation and jobs may get all the economic headlines, but meanwhile a big shift is taking place in the underpinnings of the world economy: The U.S. trade deficit is soaring.

What's happening: Americans' spending on imported physical goods has gone through the roof, while exports are growing slowly, making the U.S. the world's consumer of last resort.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow