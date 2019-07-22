

The Trump administration has postponed its plan to enforce a new rule preventing taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions, AP reports.

The big picture: The Department of Health and Human Services announced last week saying the prohibition was effective immediately. But it sent a notice Saturday night to clinics saying it would give them more time to comply with the rule, according to AP which reviewed the notice.

What they're saying: The National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association, which represents the clinics and which has filed a lawsuit in federal court to block the abortion restrictions, issued a statement calling the memo "wholly insufficient."

