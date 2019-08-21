Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

ABC releases new details for 3rd Democratic debate in Houston

In this image, Castro, Booker, Biden, and Harris stand at podiums on the CNN stage on debate night.
Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on July 31 debate night. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

ABC News, in partnership with Univision, announced on Wednesday the network will host the 3rd Democratic primary debate on Sept. 12, featuring 4 moderators in Houston, Texas.

Details: The debate will take place over 2 nights — Sept. 12 and 13 — if more than 10 candidates qualify — but so far, only 10 have made the cut. September's debate will be hosted at Texas Southern University, a historically black university. The 4 moderators are: ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.

Candidates who have qualified:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Sen. Cory Booker
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro
  • Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

The third round of debates will air on ABC, Univision with Spanish translation, and ABC News Live. It will also be streamable on the ABCNews.com website and apps, Hulu Live, The Roku Channel, Facebook Watch, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News and Twitter.

Go deeper: 2020 presidential election: Track which candidates are running

2020 Democratic debates