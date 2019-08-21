ABC releases new details for 3rd Democratic debate in Houston

ABC News, in partnership with Univision, announced on Wednesday the network will host the 3rd Democratic primary debate on Sept. 12, featuring 4 moderators in Houston, Texas.

Details: The debate will take place over 2 nights — Sept. 12 and 13 — if more than 10 candidates qualify — but so far, only 10 have made the cut. September's debate will be hosted at Texas Southern University, a historically black university. The 4 moderators are: ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.