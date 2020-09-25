54 mins ago - World

Abbas calls for conference on Israeli-Palestinian conflict after U.S. election

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called in his address to the UN General Assembly for an international peace conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to be held immediately after the U.S. presidential elections.

Why it matters: Abbas has cut off all contacts with President Trump's White House, but hopes Joe Biden will win the elections and shift U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict back to where it was during the Obama administration.

In his pre-recorded speech on Friday, Abbas criticized Trump's plan for the conflict, and said it gives Israel a green light to annex one-third of the West Bank (the plan envisions Israeli annexation of 30% of the West Bank, along with land swaps in which the Palestinians gain control of a smaller amount of territory within Israel).

  • Abbas also criticized Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates for normalizing relations with Israel, and said both countries violated the Arab Peace Initiative. That plan conditions normalization on the establishment of a Palestinian state.

What’s next: Although Abbas is counting on a Biden victory on November 3rd, some Palestinian officials have warned him that if the result goes the other way, he'll have to change his boycott policy — instituted after Trump announced he was moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem — and reengage with Trump in his second term.

39 mins ago - Economy & Business
39 mins ago - Economy & Business

Eyeing the end of gas-powered cars

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Gasoline-powered cars may be going the way of the woolly mammoth, even if it will take decades to replace them and seems hard to fathom today.

The big picture: Internal combustion engines (ICEs) have powered automobiles for more than 100 years. But the shift to electric vehicles, slow to materialize at first, is now accelerating due to tightening government policies, falling costs and a societal reckoning about climate change.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and his wife, Pamela, both tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced on Friday.

The state of play: The Northams were tested after one of their staff "who works closely within the couple's living quarters" tested positive. The governor is asymptomatic, while his wife is "experiencing mild symptoms." They plan to isolate at home for 10 days.

3 hours ago - Technology
3 hours ago - Technology

Amazon wants to flood America with Alexa cameras and microphones

Photo: Amazon

In a Thursday event unveiling a slew of new home devices ahead of the holidays, Amazon made clearer than ever its determination to flood America with cameras, microphones and the voice of Alexa, its AI assistant.

The big picture: Updating popular products and expanding its range to car alarms and in-home drones, Amazon extended its lead in smart home devices and moved into new areas including cloud gaming and car security. The new offerings will also fuel criticism that the tech giant is helping equip a society built around surveillance.

