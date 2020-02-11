11 mins ago - World

White House blocks Palestinians at UN, urges direct talks on peace plan

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Abbas at the UN Security Council. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

After blocking a Palestinian draft resolution at the UN Security Council rejecting its Middle East peace plan, the White House is signaling that it's willing to make changes to the plan if the Palestinians return to the table.

The backstory: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan in remarks today at the Security Council. That was to be followed by a vote on a resolution condemning the plan, but the Trump administration managed to delay the vote.

Senior U.S. officials tell me their goal was to show the Palestinians that they won't get anywhere through the UN, and would be better off negotiating with Washington.

  • “Today, by not putting forward a polarizing resolution, the United Nations Security Council demonstrated that the old way of doing things is over," one senior official says.
  • "For the first time on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the Council was willing to think outside the conventional box, and not reflexively fall back on the calcified Palestinian position, which has only allowed the failed status quo to continue."

In his speech, Abbas said the Trump plan was a deal between the U.S. and Israel intended to “finish off the Palestinian cause."

  • Abbas didn’t attack President Trump directly, and aimed his criticism at the president’s advisers.
  • Abbas said he was willing to negotiate with Israel immediately but not on the basis of the Trump plan and not with the U.S. as the sole mediator.
  • Abbas called for an international peace conference, and for talks to resume on the basis of UN resolutions under the auspices of the Quartet — the U.S, Russia, the EU and the UN.

U.S. ambassador to the UN Kelly Kraft, who spoke after Abbas, didn’t attack him but gave an emphatic speech stressing that the Trump administration wants to use its plan as the basis for talks with the Palestinian leadership.

“This plan is not a take it or leave it. It is not a my way or the highway. It is not set in stone. Rather, it is an opening offer. It is the beginning of a conversation, not the end of one."
— Kelly Kraft

Where things stand: "We are ready to start negotiations," Abbas told the council, but not on Trump's terms.

  • The Quartet played a role in previous negotiations, but dialogue had been stalled for years before the Trump administration released its own plan.

Palestinians struggle to rally opposition to Trump plan at UN Security Council

Mahmoud Abbas speaks at the UN General Assembly. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

A UN Security Council vote on a Palestinian draft resolution rejecting President Trump's Middle East peace plan has been postponed. It's unclear if and when it will take place.

Why it matters: This is a significant setback for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is expected to give a speech opposing the plan at a special meeting of the Security Council tomorrow.

23 hours ago - World
Arab League foreign ministers reject Trump peace plan

Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa arrives to attend an Arab League emergency meeting discussing the US Middle East peace plan, Cairo, Feb. 1. Photo: Khaled Desouki/Contributor/Getty Images

The foreign ministers of the member states of the Arab League unanimously adopted a resolution on Saturday rejecting the Trump Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and said that "it does not satisfy the minimum of the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people."

Why it matters: The Trump administration was counting on a coalition of Arab countries it has built over the last several years to prevent such a resolution and press the Palestinians to go back to the table. Those efforts did not materialize.

Feb 1, 2020 - World
Dave Lawler

Trump presents Middle East peace plan, green lights Israeli annexations

Trump and Netanyahu at the White House. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump described his long-awaited Middle East peace plan as a "realistic two-state solution," but it's being hailed as a victory by Israel and emphatically rejected by the Palestinians.

The state of play: As the plan was released publicly, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told reporters that the areas of the West Bank envisioned as Israeli territory can be immediately annexed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already called on his Cabinet to endorse annexation plans this Sunday.

Jan 28, 2020