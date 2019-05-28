A new era for women on Time's cover

2019 is on pace to have the highest percentage of Time covers featuring only women in the magazine's nearly 100-year history. This year is already the first year that there are more covers featuring only women than covers featuring only men.

Why it matters: The company has pushed to include more diverse faces on its covers over the past few years. It's finally reached the milestone of having more female-only covers than male-only covers under editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.