6.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Puerto Rico

The blue tarp that was used to protect the roof damaged by Hurricane Maria two years ago is showing wear and tear in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 18, 2019. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck near Puerto Rico Monday night, with several aftershocks following — including one of 5.1, the National Weather Service in San Juan said. A spokeswoman for the island’s Emergency Management Agency told AP there were no reports of damage.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria 2 years ago, and it's preparing for the arrival of Tropical Depression Karen — which threatens to trigger heavy rain, flash flooding and mudslides.

