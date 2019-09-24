A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck near Puerto Rico Monday night, with several aftershocks following — including one of 5.1, the National Weather Service in San Juan said. A spokeswoman for the island’s Emergency Management Agency told AP there were no reports of damage.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria 2 years ago, and it's preparing for the arrival of Tropical Depression Karen — which threatens to trigger heavy rain, flash flooding and mudslides.