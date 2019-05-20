U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy died on Monday while detained by the Border Patrol in south Texas, AP reports.
The big picture: The migrant youth's death is the 5th incident since December. CBP has already received criticism of its migrant care. The White House requested $4.5 billion in emergency funding last month to help manage what it called a "humanitarian and security crisis."
Details: CBP said in a statement that the teenager was picked up on May 13 in south Texas' Rio Grande Valley. The cause of death is unknown. The agency did not explain why the teen was detained for a week, but said he was "due for placement" in a facility for youth by Department of Health and Human Services. Federal law demands that the Department of Homeland Security send unaccompanied minors to HHS within 72 hours.
Go deeper: