Google backs a different 5G business model

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
An Alphabet-backed company wants to rethink how 5G services are delivered to ensure communities don't fall into a wireless digital divide.
Why it matters: The internet has become necessary infrastructure during the pandemic, but ubiquitous 5G service has been slow to fully develop in the U.S.
Driving the news: Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP) said Tuesday it will invest $100 million to both acquire wireless infrastructure company Dense Air Networks and use its small cell technology to build a "borderless classroom."
- SIP, which was spun out of Google-parent Alphabet, intends to work with an as yet unnamed city to build a private wireless network for a school district so students can connect to the same network whether they're in the classroom, on the school bus or at home, SIP co-CEO Jonathan Winer told Axios.
- "The idea behind it would be to create a single wireless network that would be administered actually by the school district itself —they could set how often the kids would use it, what they could see," Winer said.
The big picture: Given the capital-intensive process of building better, faster internet networks, new companies are looking to rethink the business model for internet access.
- Community infrastructure company Underline began building its first open-access fiber network in Colorado earlier this year, with the goal of operating a fiber network that multiple service providers use to offer high-speed internet to customers.
How it works: Building ultra-fast 5G networks in cities involves deploying equipment known as small cells to densify wireless networks, as opposed to the large towers that covered wide swaths of areas in earlier wireless evolutions.
- Instead of companies each deploying their own equipment, which can take thousands of cells, SIP envisions changing that model, where they or municipalities share the Dense Air small cells to extend networks to underserved areas.
- For example, rather than deploying three different small cells from three carriers over and over, a city might say, "couldn't we build a small number of total small cells but include a bunch of communities that don't have access to wireless?" Winer said.
Reality check: While wireless companies have come around to sharing space on the same big towers, they will likely be reluctant to share network equipment in this way.
- And carriers already are deploying small cells that are serving a huge number of wireless customers.
- Winer acknowledged the potential hesitation, but said cable companies that want to get into the wireless space, or cities that want their own networks, are more likely customers.
Of note: Google, and parent company Alphabet, have a long history of pushing alternatives to the traditional provision of internet and telecom services, from backing municipal WiFi efforts to establishing Google Fi and Google Fiber.
Yes, but: It's not clear if these new types of models of sharing fiber or small cell networks to extend broadband access will succeed.
- New Street Research advisor Blair Levin, a former FCC official, said the models generally involve delivering a similar service, and it's not apparent there's a cost structure advantage.
- "If it works, it's huge, but the odds of it working out are not high," Levin told Axios.
State of play: The major wireless carriers have rolled out 5G deployments over the past few years despite the pandemic, but as Axios' Ina Fried has noted, the full impact of faster speeds and new uses has yet to be felt.
What they're saying: Winer said Dense Air's first U.S. project will be a pilot with a municipality willing to be a "co-creator" and work with the company as it navigates this new model.
- "Like all our projects at SIP, it's about taking technology that we think can have a huge impact and proving it out," Winer said. "And the only way you can figure this out is you're going to put it in the field to see what you can deliver."