5G hype wars heat up

Verizon tapped actor Jim Carrey while T-Mobile leaned on Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus to sell 5G during the Super Bowl as wireless companies spend big to convince consumers to upgrade.

Why it matters: The 5G marketing blitz has also led to a surge in company-on-company complaints over misleading advertising.

The big picture: The big four carriers may now be the big three, with T-Mobile having absorbed Sprint, but they're still spending big on star power as they push new home 5G service meant to woo people away from cable.

Carrey reprised his role from the movie "The Cable Guy" to promote Verizon's new in-home 5G service.

Parton and Cyrus highlighted T-Mobile's 5G phone service while "Scrubs" actors Zach Braff and Donald Faison sang about the company's in-home offering.

Yes, but: 5G service has yet to really resonate with consumers, said Roger Entner, founder of Recon Analytics.

Entner notes that out of monthly surveys of 3,000 consumers, 5G service ranks 5th out of 9 categories for the most important reason to pick a new wireless provider, and 9th out of 9 as a reason to leave a provider.

"Just saying my G is bigger than your G — consumers don’t give a hoot," Entner told Axios. "And that’s because we really haven’t seen these must-have applications that are reliant on 5G."

The intrigue: Current consumer apathy has not stopped wireless and cable companies from accusing each other of making misleading 5G claims before the BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division, a self-regulatory body for businesses.

Disputes over 5G advertising jumped more than 40% since 2019, Laura Brett, the vice president of the National Advertising Division, told Axios.

Most recently, NAD urged Comcast to stop its "Unlimited 5G” and “best price” claims after T-Mobile challenged the advertising.

In November, T-Mobile lost challenges from both AT&T and Verizon against its claims about its network reliability. T-Mobile said at the time it would appeal.

Between the lines: This type of industry in-fighting over a new product is typical in telecom, which has also battled over previous new service launches, such as 4G LTE.

What they're saying: "When one of these telecom companies introduces a new claim into the marketplace, they know their competitors are watching," Brett told Axios. "If misleading claims are out there, this is a forum for competitors to challenge those claims and for us to issue modifications or changes that ultimately benefit consumers."

The recommendations from NAD are voluntary, but the organization can forward cases to the Federal Trade Commission, which polices deceptive advertising.

Brett declined to say whether the organization has received complaints about the Super Bowl ads (although T-Mobile faced a complaint from AT&T about its 5G ads from the 2021 Super Bowl).

The bottom line: The companies have invested billions in 5G service. "The stakes are high and the knives come out," Entner said.