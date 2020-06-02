46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 54% Americans say they support George Floyd demonstrations

Security forces face protesters in Lafayette Park in Washington on June 1. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

54% Americans say they support demonstrations decrying the death of George Floyd that have convulsed the country during the past several days, according to a Morning Consult survey of nearly 2,000 U.S. adults

By the numbers: Those who support the protests include 69% of Democrats and 49% of independents, while Republicans were split over the demonstrations, with 39% in support and 38% opposing them.

  • African Americans were more likely to approve of the protests than white Americans. 66% of white Democrats backed the protest, but only 38% of white Republicans agreed. 
  • 52% of adults said they believe police violence against the public is a “very serious” problem, up 6 points from a July 2016 Morning Consult poll. Another 58% said they believe racial discrimination against black people “is one of the biggest problems facing America today.” 

Methodology: The survey of 1,990 U.S. adults was conducted May 31-June 1. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Go deeper ... In photos: Protesters and police clash nationwide over George Floyd

Go deeper

Margaret Talev
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: America’s big racial divide on police, virus

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Note: ±3.2% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds that America has a massive racial gulf on each of our twin calamities — trust in police, and fear of the coronavirus.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula PeranoSarah Grillo
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: George Floyd protests continue to grip the nation

A protestor in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd continued to spread across America on Monday as President Trump threatened to deploy military personnel if civil unrest continued.

The state of play: Protests have faced striking violence, including the use of tear gas, flash bangs, physical force and rubber bullets by law enforcement. Fires sparked as part of demonstrations have engulfed businesses and public property. Mayors have imposed curfews to curb protestors from late-night demonstrations.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: George Floyd's last words are "a wake-up call for our nation"

Former Vice President Joe Biden meets with clergy members and community activists during a visit to Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del. on June 1, 2020. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden will call George Floyd’s dying words “a wake-up call for our nation,” and criticize President Trump’s decision to unleash tear gas on peaceful protesters outside the White House, in a civil rights speech from Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Biden in the address will seek to draw a sharp contrast between himself and Trump, whose first remarks addressing nationwide unrest Monday highlighted law and order, extreme demonstrations of militarized “strength” and other blustery threats.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow