Poll: 54% Americans say they support George Floyd demonstrations

54% Americans say they support demonstrations decrying the death of George Floyd that have convulsed the country during the past several days, according to a Morning Consult survey of nearly 2,000 U.S. adults

By the numbers: Those who support the protests include 69% of Democrats and 49% of independents, while Republicans were split over the demonstrations, with 39% in support and 38% opposing them.

African Americans were more likely to approve of the protests than white Americans. 66% of white Democrats backed the protest, but only 38% of white Republicans agreed.

52% of adults said they believe police violence against the public is a “very serious” problem, up 6 points from a July 2016 Morning Consult poll. Another 58% said they believe racial discrimination against black people “is one of the biggest problems facing America today.”

Methodology: The survey of 1,990 U.S. adults was conducted May 31-June 1. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

