Health

500,000 "faulty" N95 masks seized by CBP officers in Chicago

The boxes of counterfeit N95 masks seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago. Photo: Customs and Border Protection.

Customs and Border Protection officers have seized 500,000 counterfeit N95 masks at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, in a shipment bound for a firm in Manalapan, New Jersey, from Schenzhen, China, the agency announced Monday.

Why it matters: Health officials say they're facing shortages of N95 masks used to prevent the COVID-19's spread, per a September AP/Frontline/Global Reporting Centre report. The CDC tested 30 of the masks seized on Sept. 10 and found 10% of the respirators had a filter efficiency rating below 95%. The "faulty" face coverings risked "jeopardizing the health and well-being of everyone," said Shane Campbell, port director for the Chicago area, in a statement.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 29,190,588 — Total deaths: 927,245— Total recoveries: 19,775,100Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 6,553,399 — Total deaths: 194,489 — Total recoveries: 2,474,570 — Total tests: 89,603,688Map
  3. Health: Kids can and do transmit the virus to their household, CDC says — Timeline: The six months that changed everything.
  4. Politics: Bob Woodward says it wasn't Trump's idea to restrict travel from China — Why new stimulus talks are at a "dead end" — Democrats to probe Trump appointees who allegedly interfered with CDC reports.
  5. Education: Teachers union would support mandatory teacher vaccinations.
Rebecca Falconer
World

Trump: U.S. will respond "1,000 times greater" to any attack by Iran

President Trump during a Monday campaign event in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Trump responded late Monday to reports that Iran plans to avenge the killing in an American airstrike of a top general, Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

What he's saying: "Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!" Trump tweeted.

Rebecca FalconerRashaan Ayesh
Science

Governors declare states of emergency as Hurricane Sally nears

A screenshot of Tropical Storm Sally, which was packing 40 mph winds after forming in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida on Saturday. Photo: National Hurricane Center/Twitter.

Four states are bracing for Hurricane Sally, with governors in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama declaring states of emergency.

Why it matters: The National Hurricane Center warned of potential "life-threatening" storm surges from Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida Border. Storm surges from Sally could be as large as 11 feet. There's still a chance Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 storm, could develop into Category 3, CBS News notes.

