Pentagon says U.S. sent 50 million bullets as part of lethal aid to Ukraine

The United States has shipped over 50 million bullets — not just bigger Stinger and Javelin missiles — as it rushes lethal aid to Ukraine for its war with Russia, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: While members of Congress question the speed of the Pentagon's support for Ukraine's war effort, the Defense Department has sent a fact sheet to Capitol Hill detailing not only what it's done — but how fast.

Between the lines: According to the document, distributed Thursday, the Biden administration has supplied Ukraine with $2.4 billion in security assistance since taking office.

That includes $1.7 billion just since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

The tally:

Over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems.

Over 5,000 Javelin anti-armor systems.

Over 7,000 other anti-armor systems.

"Hundreds" of Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Over 7,000 small arms.

Over 50 million rounds of ammunition, reportedly highly coveted by the Ukrainian Army for its close-quarter Russian encounters.

45,000 sets of body armor and helmets.

Laser-guided rocket systems.

Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Four counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars.

Four counter-mortar radar systems.

Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles.

Night-vision devices, thermal imagery systems and optics.

Tactical secure communications systems.

Commercial satellite imagery services.

Explosive ordnance disposal protective gear.

Medical supplies, including first aid kits.

What they're saying: "The administration is working around the clock to fulfill Ukraine's priority security assistance requests, delivering weapons from U.S. stocks when they are available, and facilitating the delivery of weapons by allies and partners when their systems better suit Ukraine's needs," the fact sheet states.

"All of the anti-armor and anti-air systems from the two packages of security assistance the president approved in March have been delivered."

👓 Go deeper: Read the fact sheet below or through this link.