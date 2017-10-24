 42% of Americans under 8 have their own tablet - Axios

Reality check on Flake's retirement

5 mins ago / Politics

Uber adds a 'long pickup' fee as it works to make drivers happier

13 mins ago / Technology

Overstock.com to launch massive ICO

24 mins ago / Technology

Flake: "I rise today to say, 'Enough'"

26 mins ago

Axios PM

31 mins ago / Axios PM

Sen. Flake: "Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent."

31 mins ago / Politics

Flake voted with Trump 92% of the time

34 mins ago / Politics

Sen. Flake: To stay silent is "profoundly misguided"

39 mins ago / Politics

Sanders criticizes "petty" Flake, Corker

46 mins ago / Politics

Twitter announces new disclosure plans for some political ads

1 hr ago / Technology

Trump supporters cheer Jeff Flake's retirement

1 hr ago / Politics

What Trump told GOP senators behind closed doors

1 hr ago / Politics

Jeff Flake targets Trump in Senate retirement speech

1 hr ago / Politics

Saudi Arabia throws down the gauntlet

1 hr ago / Energy

Russia vetoed extending review of Syrian chemical weapons use

1 hr ago / Politics

The times Trump went after Jeff Flake on Twitter

1 hr ago / Politics

GOP leadership speaks out after Trump lunch

1 hr ago / Politics

Trend to new robotic tech for some surgeries may not be worth it

1 hr ago / Science

Republican Trump critic Jeff Flake is retiring after 2018

2 hrs ago / Politics

Caterpillar's growth indicates strengthening world economy

2 hrs ago / Business

Lord & Taylor's NYC flagship to become WeWork HQ

2 hrs ago / Business

Former Uber engineers filed complaints over unequal pay

2 hrs ago / Technology

Protestor throws Russian flags at Trump in Capitol

3 hrs ago / Politics

Background on the U.S.-Russia Uranium deal

4 hrs ago / Politics

Funding cuts for international health programs carry big risks

4 hrs ago / Science
42% of Americans under 8 have their own tablet

Kindergarteners use tablets to learn computer programming. Photo: Stephan Savoia / AP

A whopping 42% of children ages 0-8 have their own tablet device, up from less than 1% in 2011, according to Common Sense Media's newest national "Media Use by Kids" census.

Key numbers: Families with young children are now more likely to have a subscription video service such as Netflix or Hulu (72%) than they are to have cable TV (65%). 10% of kids age 8 or under own a "smart" toy that connects to the internet and 9% have a voice-activated virtual assistant device available to them in the home, such as an Amazon Echo or Google Home.

Why it matters: Axios' Ina Fried spoke with Sara DeWitt, vice president of PBS Kids Digital, who argues that screen time isn't necessarily a bad thing. But DeWitt says a few things got lost in the message. "It's not like blanket all screen time is great," she said in a recent interview with Axios.

The bottom line: There are two things to keep in mind, she says. One is that the right amount of screen time really depends on the kid, and the other is that not all screen time is created equal. The key, she says, is for parents to be proactive.

Go deeper: Read Ina's full interview here.

Jeff Flake targets Trump in Senate retirement speech

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz) delivered an emotional retirement speech on the Senate floor today, and condemned the "flagrant disregard of truth and decency" in politics today, stating, "heaven help us."

Key quote: "We must stop pretending that the degradation of politics in our executive branch are normal, they're not normal... it's reckless, outrageous, and undignified... it's dangerous to our democracy."

More from Flake:

  • "Mr. President, I rise today to say, enough."
  • "We have fooled ourselves long enough that Trump... will return to civility... We know better than that."
  • "When we remain silent... because we might alienate the base... we dishonor our principles and forsake our obligations."
  • "If I am critical it is not because I relish criticizing the president of the U.S. If I have been critical it is because I feel an obligation to do so... the notion that we should say or do nothing in such mercurial behavior is misguided and ahistorical.."
  • "We must never accept...personal attacks, threats against principles, freedoms, and institutions."
  • We cannot continue to "call true things fake and fake things true."
  • "I have children and grandchildren to answer to, and so Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent."
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Flake:
  • Flake is "a man of integrity, honor, decency and commitment."
  • "I have seen Jeff Flake stand up for what he believes in knowing full well there will be a political price to pay."
Protestor throws Russian flags at Trump in Capitol

President Trump's walk with Sen. Mitch McConnell to attend the Republican Senate policy lunch in the Capitol this afternoon was briefly interrupted by a protestor who apparently managed to infiltrate the press area, and threw Russian flags at the president while yelling "Trump is treason!" The man, who identified himself as Ryan Clayton of Americans Take Action, a group dedicated to Trump's impeachment, was promptly arrested by Capitol Police.

Reality check on Flake's retirement

Jeff Flake. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Some background on Jeff Flake's decision to retire:

  • "Flake was dead. Everybody knew it, including Republican leadership and the NRSC. The public polls showed he was going to lose badly to Kelli Ward and I'm told the internal polling wasn't much better."
  • "The GOP has a commitment to defend incumbents but money is finite, and they're not about to pour endless amounts of cash into a losing race. Some senior officials, including several people who considered themselves close to Flake, were blindsided by his anti-Trump book."
  • "Bottom line on the politics: he was a goner. And even if he pulled off an unexpected primary victory against Ward, how would he turn out Trump voters in the general election?"
Uber adds a 'long pickup' fee as it works to make drivers happier

A car with both Uber and Lyft signs. Photo: Richard Vogel / AP

Uber's latest move to make its drivers happier is a new fee it will apply when it takes longer than 8 or 11 minutes (depending on the city) to pick up a passenger. This is seemingly designed to make drivers feel less like they're wasting time and gas before they even get to the passenger. The fee will be calculated based on both time and distance.

Why it matters: While Uber told The Verge that it aims to help passengers by incentivizing drivers to go the longer distance to pick them up (if they live in the suburbs, for example), this is could backfire. For one, passengers might opt to not take an Uber ride given the higher fees—and say, hail a Lyft ride, or drive themselves.

It's also not clear how this will play out in urban areas when there's a lot of traffic or a driver shortage. Uber already uses its "surge pricing" mechanism to mitigate some of these situations, so passengers aren't likely to appreciate paying an extra fee just because a sporting event caused traffic and a delayed pick-up.

More: Uber is also rolling out a new passenger cancellation fee. Drivers will now earn either the standard fixed rate fee, or a fee based on time and distance—whichever one is greater.

Overstock.com to launch massive ICO

Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne

Photo: Al Schaben/Getty Images

E-commerce veteran Overstock.com is planning to sell up to 500 million digital tokens via an initial coin offering that will launch next month, CEO Patrick Byrne announced today at the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas.

Why it matters: This is intended to become the largest ICO of all time, topping the $257 million raised by FileCoin in August.

Background: Overstock.com might seem like an unlikely ICO issuer, but the company has been an early adopted of cryptocurrencies. It was one of the first companies to accept payment via Bitcoin, and has formed a subsidiary called tØ that is creating the first SEC-compliant exchange for companies to trade digital tokens. It's that tØ exchange, spurred by a July regulatory finding, that would be financed via the ICO sale.

Axios spoke with Byrne prior to his speech, and learned a bit more:

  • He acknowledges that it may not make sense for both Overstock.com and tØ to remain parts of the same company, given their very different businesses. If a split does come, he plans to continue running the crypto piece (although leaves open the possibility of overseeing both). Overstock.com currently has a market cap just south of $1 billion.
  • The Overstock.com ICO will utilize tØ, with Byrne comparing it to Jonas Salk injecting himself with the polio vaccine to prove safety.
  • He believes in a future whereby companies find it more efficient to raise capital via ICOs than by selling stock, and thinks many existing companies could issue ICOs to buy back shares.
  • Byrne says that at least half of the ICOs he's seen are specious, often just a one-page white paper hoping to attract unsophisticated investors.
Flake voted with Trump 92% of the time

Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Sen. Jeff Flake cast himself as one of President Trump's most vocal opponents as he said "enough" to the president on Tuesday — but he's voted in support of Trump's positions almost 92 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Why it matters: Flake may have genuine disagreements with Trump's tone and style, but you wouldn't be able to tell from his voting record.

Four times Flake did vote against Trump:

  • Extending government funding to include Hurricane Harvey relief funds in September.
  • Imposing additional sanctions on North Korea, Iran, and Russia in July.
  • Imposing Russia sanctions in June.
  • The 2017 FY appropriations bill.
Sanders criticizes "petty" Flake, Corker

Sanders takes questions after a briefing reporters at the White House. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Sen. Jeff Flake's decision not to run for re-election is "probably a good move," and that Sen. Bob Corker is "to get a headline or two on his way out the door." She referred to both men as "petty," and said they were "grandstanding."

  • On conflicts with GOP senators: "We hope that [Corker] will be supportive of the tax cuts ... that the people in his state have demanded." Sanders added that it was "my understanding" that Corker asked for the Secretary of State job, and "allowed [the Iran deal] to happen." She also said Flake's retirement speech, in which he attacked Trump, "was not befitting of the Senate floor."
More from Sanders

  • On Kelly's mischaracterization of Rep. Wilson's words: Kelly does not "have anything to correct or apologize for."
  • On Trump's fed chair pick: Trump will announce "soon."
  • On Trump's use of Twitter: He can speak directly to the American people "without any filter, without any bias."
  • On House investigation into Obama administration's sale of U.S. uranium to Russians: "I think it's a step in the right direction."
Twitter announces new disclosure plans for some political ads

Twitter's logo outside the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Mark Lennihan / AP

Twitter announced Tuesday that it would increase transparency around ads tied to political candidates on the platform, along with more moderate disclosures for other ads.

Why it matters: Twitter — like Facebook before it — is responding to pressure from lawmakers concerned about the way Russian actors were able to buy ads focused on divisive political issues during the election.

The details:

  • Users will now be able to view all the ads running on Twitter (or that have already run) referring to candidates or their party. They'll be able to see how much that advertiser has spent on the platform, and details around how the ads are being targeted. The company will also apply "stricter requirements on who can serve these ads and limit targeting options" for advertisers running these types of ads, but was vague about what those would look like.
  • For now, the reforms will not cover ads focused on political issues — although the company says it wants to make changes there. That matters because one of the tactics that Russian operatives reportedly used was to run ads on divisive issues that didn't necessarily mention a candidate in 2016.
  • Users will also be able to see more information about all the non-political ads running on Twitter.
  • Twitter will begin to roll out the changes later this year.

The bigger picture: Facebook and Twitter have now both made a play at self-regulating political ads on their platforms. But it's not clear that will be enough to stop lawmakers like Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Amy Klobuchar and Republican John McCain from pushing a bill that would put new transparency requirements into law. "We look forward to engaging with Members of Congress and other key stakeholders on these issues as the legislative process continues," Twitter said in its blog post announcing the changes.

What Trump told GOP senators behind closed doors

Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump visited with Senate Republicans today at the Capitol. Here's what he said about taxes, immigration, drugs and foreign policy, according to a source in the room.

Shoutouts: Trump thanked Lamar Alexander for his work on healthcare, said positive about things Rand Paul and thanked Thad Cochran for his vote (Cochran was ill and came back to the Senate to support the budget.)

What wasn't said: Senators McCain and Corker, with whom Trump has been feuding, were silent during the meeting. Trump also didn't talk about the NFL or Gold Star families.

  • Trump wants the Senate to work all the time and get more done in the face of Democratic obstruction.
  • When asked if rich people should get a tax cut, Trump said no.
  • Trump kept pushing for a 15% corporate tax rate but said he understands it would be hard to achieve.
  • An emergency on drugs will be declared, and that the government will start an advertising campaign to discourage drug use.
  • Trump said immigration loopholes for entry and overstays need to be closed, and that people want the wall but in some places it will be more of a fence.
  • Called NAFTA "horrible" and said it will be negotiated.
  • Bragged about stock market and 1.7 million jobs created since election day.
  • The military needs more money, and he said NATO is paying more.
  • Said North Korea is a year away from a nuclear weapon that can go on missile (this bullet clarified to add Trump said weapon on missile)
One more detail: McConnell opened the meeting by saying that without the president, Neil Gorsuch would not be on the Supreme Court and Republicans would not be transforming the courts. Loud applause followed.
Jeff Flake targets Trump in Senate retirement speech

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz) delivered an emotional retirement speech on the Senate floor today, and condemned the "flagrant disregard of truth and decency" in politics today, stating, "heaven help us."

Key quote: "We must stop pretending that the degradation of politics in our executive branch are normal, they're not normal... it's reckless, outrageous, and undignified... it's dangerous to our democracy."

More from Flake:

  • "Mr. President, I rise today to say, enough."
  • "We have fooled ourselves long enough that Trump... will return to civility... We know better than that."
  • "When we remain silent... because we might alienate the base... we dishonor our principles and forsake our obligations."
  • "If I am critical it is not because I relish criticizing the president of the U.S. If I have been critical it is because I feel an obligation to do so... the notion that we should say or do nothing in such mercurial behavior is misguided and ahistorical.."
  • "We must never accept...personal attacks, threats against principles, freedoms, and institutions."
  • We cannot continue to "call true things fake and fake things true."
  • "I have children and grandchildren to answer to, and so Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent."
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Flake:
  • Flake is "a man of integrity, honor, decency and commitment."
  • "I have seen Jeff Flake stand up for what he believes in knowing full well there will be a political price to pay."
Republican Trump critic Jeff Flake is retiring after 2018

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (Gage Skidmore / Flickr CC)

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake announced today he will not run for re-election after his current term, per AZ Central.

Why it matters: Flake's vacant seat will make it even harder for Republicans to maintain their majority control of the Senate — this now makes two Republicans, both consistently attacked by Trump, who have declared they're not seeking re-election.

Flake's approval has been consistently declining in the polls over the past year, per AZ Central. He has been a consistent voice of opposition to Trump throughout his presidency, and he has been considered "too nice" for the Senate under Trump's tenure. "There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party," Flake told the AZ Republic.

Flake joins Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker who announced his forthcoming retirement on Sept. 26. Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon has openly supported Flake's challenger, Kelli Ward, who lost in the primary challenge against John McCain last year. Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema is the leading Democratic candidate in the Arizona race, though Bannon's ally Robert Mercer has invested $300,000 in Ward's super PAC and Trump previously offered a quasi-endorsement for her in August: "Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate."

More on Flake's potential replacements, per the AZ Republic: "Kelli Ward, the former state senator from Lake Havasu City who lost her primary challenge last year against Sen. John McCain... Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit, former Arizona Republican Party Chairman Robert Graham and Arizona Board of Regents member Jay Heiler."

Show less
Caterpillar's growth indicates strengthening world economy

Caterpillar is the world's largest manufacturer of construction equipment. Photo: Charlie Neibergall / AP

Manufacturing giant Caterpillar is forecasting $44 billion in sales for 2017, which is the company's third consecutive increase in projected annual revenue, Bloomberg reports. And sales are rising globally with surges in North America (27%), Asia (31%), Europe, Africa and the Middle East (22%), and Latin America (24%).

Why it matters: Caterpillar touches a diverse range of industries around the world, including U.S. oil and Chinese construction, and its growth serves as litmus test for global economic expansion. This positive news from Caterpillar is the latest indicator of synchronized growth of the world's economies, which hasn't happened since before the Great Recession.

Go deeper: The world's top economies are all growing at once.

