3 hours ago - Health

3M files lawsuits over alleged price gouging of N95 masks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

3M said Thursday it has investigated over 4,000 reports and filed 18 lawsuits in response to suspected price gouging, counterfeiting, and fraud regarding the sale of N95 respirator masks.

Why it matters: The U.S. is potentially staring down another severe shortage of face masks, gowns and other protective equipment — which are especially needed by health care workers — amid the coronavirus surge.

  • The company said that any damages recovered through its lawsuits will be donated to nonprofit coronavirus relief efforts, including Direct Relief.

The big picture: 3M faced criticism from President Trump and other prominent observers, like Mark Cuban, over its respirator production early in the pandemic.

  • Cuban criticized the company in April for "making more globally than domestically," echoing a similar line from Trump now as the U.S. became the epicenter of the pandemic. "You can't ghost the American people," he told Axios.

Go deeper: PPE failure, again

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls on Trump and Congress to pass emergency school funding

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden on Friday called on President Trump and Congress to pass a $30 billion emergency package to give public schools the resources they need to safely adapt in order to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The move, part of a broader five-point plan for reopening schools, is another contrast Biden is trying to draw between himself and Trump, who he says has made schools' situation "much worse" by failing to act.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 13,888,874 — Total deaths: 592,719 — Total recoveries — 7,779,676Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,606,927 — Total deaths: 138,649 — Total recoveries: 1,090,645 — Total tested: 43,351,945Map.
  3. Business: 3M files lawsuits over alleged price gouging of N95 masks.
  4. Public health: Doctors have gotten better at treating patients.
  5. Transportation: Driving may never fully bounce back.
  6. Tech: Pandemic builds federal momentum to bridge the digital divide.
  7. Education: How schools can keep remote students from falling through the cracks.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The countdown to reopening schools.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Fisker wants to become the Apple of the automotive world

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Car designer Henrik Fisker this week raised more than $1 billion for his namesake electric car company, but unlike other electric vehicle entrepreneurs attracting capital recently, making cars is not part of his plan.

Why it matters: In an industry ripe for reinvention, Fisker's aim is to become the Apple of the automotive world — a fabless manufacturer that designs and markets cool cars but farms out the production to others, avoiding the huge capital outlays and manufacturing pitfalls that have dogged Tesla for a decade.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow