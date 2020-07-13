25 mins ago - Podcasts

PPE failure, again

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 33 states — and California and Florida hit record high numbers of daily cases last week. Now, hospitals and other medical facilities are feeling déjà vu, as they start to experience personal protective equipment shortages again.

  • Plus, Roger Stone talks to Axios' Mike Allen 48 hours after President Trump commuted his sentence.
  • And, the massive rise of alternative meat sales means a fundamental change for the American diet.

Guests: Axios' Bob Herman, Mike Allen and Bryan Walsh.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. We can be contacted by email at podcasts@axios.com.

Bryan Walsh
Jul 11, 2020 - Economy & Business

How the coronavirus pandemic boosted alternative meat

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Thanks in part to pandemic-driven disruptions of conventional meat processing, sales and interest in plant-based alternatives are taking off, changing the future of food.

Why it matters: Meat-processing plants have proven especially vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks, and meat consumption adds to climate change. Better-tasting alternatives could shrink that environmental footprint while solidifying the supply chain for protein.

Alexi McCammond
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Planned Parenthood launches digital ad campaign for Biden

Photo: Erik McGregor / Contributor

Planned Parenthood Votes, the political arm of the national reproductive rights group, is ramping up its general election efforts, launching five-figure digital ad campaigns across nine battleground states.

Why it matters: This is the group's biggest election cycle effort yet, part of a larger $45 million investment ahead of November's election, and provides a glimpse of how Democrats are trying to take down President Trump on women's health issues while boosting Joe Biden as the alternative.

Alayna Treene
5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pro-Trump PAC drops $23 million on summer anti-Biden ads

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

America First Action, a leading pro-Trump super PAC, will focus on Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in a $23 million anti-Biden summer ad campaign beginning next week.

Why it matters: The ad buy signals which swing states the groups sees as most vulnerable for President Trump. Arizona and Wisconsin were not included earlier this year in the core battleground strategy.

