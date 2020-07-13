Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 33 states — and California and Florida hit record high numbers of daily cases last week. Now, hospitals and other medical facilities are feeling déjà vu, as they start to experience personal protective equipment shortages again.

Plus, Roger Stone talks to Axios' Mike Allen 48 hours after President Trump commuted his sentence.

And, the massive rise of alternative meat sales means a fundamental change for the American diet.

Guests: Axios' Bob Herman, Mike Allen and Bryan Walsh.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. We can be contacted by email at podcasts@axios.com.

