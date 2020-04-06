1 hour ago - Health

Trump says he's reached agreement with 3M to produce 166.5 million masks

Ursula Perano

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

President Trump said at a press conference Monday that an agreement has been reached with 3M to produce 166.5 million masks to be distributed over the "next couple of months."

Why it matters: Trump said last week that he was "not happy" with 3M's exporting of masks overseas, blaming the manufacturing company for exacerbating a shortage in the United States. 3M CEO Mike Roman has maintained that the company is doing everything it can to produce medical gear and support American cases.

  • The president last week invoked the Defense Production Act to ban “unscrupulous actors and profiteers” from exporting vital medical gear.
  • Trump shifted his tone on Monday, stating: "So the 3M saga ends very happily. We are very proud to be dealing with 3M."
  • The president also noted that he spoke to Roman prior to the press conference and that the CEO was "very happy to get it done."

Joann Muller

Ventilators: Not too little, but too late for many

On their first day, auto workers at GM learn how ventilators go together. Photo: GM

Sadly, it's clear the wartime mobilization effort to produce ventilators and medical supplies got started too late to help patients and medical personnel before the coronavirus peaks in some cities like New York. But those supplies will be available for the next wave of the pandemic.

Driving the news: American manufacturers are saying it will be months before they meet demand for high-quality masks, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Fadel Allassan

Mark Cuban criticizes "arrogant" 3M on respirator production

Photo: Axios Events

Businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said during an Axios virtual event Friday that 3M is "arrogant" for not speaking up about respirator production in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

What he said: Cuban criticized the company for "making more globally than domestically," echoing a similar line from President Trump now that the U.S. is the epicenter of the pandemic. "You can't ghost the American people," he told Axios CEO Jim VandeHei from Dallas.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Social distancing in Europe seems to be helping

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Health officials in Italy and Spain said that reported declines in coronavirus deaths and infections provided a glimmer of hope that social-distancing guidelines may be working as intended.

The big picture: The virus is confirmed to have killed more than 72,000 people and infected 1.3 million globally as of Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 135,000) and Italy the most deaths (over 16,000) as half the planet's population is now on lockdown.

