Trump says he's reached agreement with 3M to produce 166.5 million masks

President Trump said at a press conference Monday that an agreement has been reached with 3M to produce 166.5 million masks to be distributed over the "next couple of months."

Why it matters: Trump said last week that he was "not happy" with 3M's exporting of masks overseas, blaming the manufacturing company for exacerbating a shortage in the United States. 3M CEO Mike Roman has maintained that the company is doing everything it can to produce medical gear and support American cases.