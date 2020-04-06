Trump says he's reached agreement with 3M to produce 166.5 million masks
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images.
President Trump said at a press conference Monday that an agreement has been reached with 3M to produce 166.5 million masks to be distributed over the "next couple of months."
Why it matters: Trump said last week that he was "not happy" with 3M's exporting of masks overseas, blaming the manufacturing company for exacerbating a shortage in the United States. 3M CEO Mike Roman has maintained that the company is doing everything it can to produce medical gear and support American cases.
- The president last week invoked the Defense Production Act to ban “unscrupulous actors and profiteers” from exporting vital medical gear.
- Trump shifted his tone on Monday, stating: "So the 3M saga ends very happily. We are very proud to be dealing with 3M."
- The president also noted that he spoke to Roman prior to the press conference and that the CEO was "very happy to get it done."