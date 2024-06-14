Microsoft won't include the controversial Recall feature as part of new CoPilot+ PCs that ship next week, the company said Thursday.
Why it matters: Microsoft has faced mounting scrutiny over the feature in both Washington and Silicon Valley — with security and privacy experts warning it could accidentally expose confidential materials, passwords and other sensitive data.
Zoom in: Microsoft is delaying the Recall rollout to test it further with its Windows Insider Program over the "coming weeks," the company said in an updated blog post.
"This decision is rooted in our commitment to providing a trusted, secure and robust experience for all customers and to seek additional feedback prior to making the feature available to all Copilot+ PC users," the company wrote.
Catch up quick: Microsoft unveiled its initial plans last month to include Recall as a part of some of its highly anticipated AI PCs.
Recall takes screenshots of users' screens as they use the device and then stores those photos in a searchable database on the PC so users can find their old files, photos, emails or browsing history.