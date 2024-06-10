"Bad Boys 4" warms up cool summer at the theaters

Zoom out: There have been more than 300 titles released so far this year, each averaging about $9.1 million — compared to $15.1 million at the end of last year and $12.5 million in 2019, per Box Office Mojo.
"Dune: Part Two" is currently this year's biggest release, pulling in more than $282 million domestically.
The intrigue: The nearly two-hour "Bad Boys" feature is Smith's first since slapping Chris Rock two years ago at the Oscars — an incident that continues to divide some fans, but clearly hasn't deterred all audiences, nor marketers.
Sony's marketing strategy relied heavily on Smith, rather than hiding the star, the NYT notes.