FDA panel backs Lilly Alzheimer's drug

A unanimous panel of federal drug advisers on Monday concluded that Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's drug donanemab benefits patients with early stages of the disease and that its benefits outweigh its risks. Why it matters: The pair of 11-0 votes could pave the way for the antibody to become the second drug of its kind to win Food and Drug Administration approval and concurrent Medicare coverage, based on evidence it can slow Alzheimer's progression by about a third.

Context: Donanemab targets proteins in the brain known as amyloid plaques that are believed to contribute to the development of the dreaded neurological condition that afflicts nearly 7 million people in the U.S.

It would compete with Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi, which the FDA approved last year.

The FDA called for an outside review of donanemab earlier this year after some patients enrolled in a clinical trial experienced brain swelling, bleeding and other adverse events.

What they're saying: "This drug has allowed us to live as normal a life as possible within the boundaries of Alzheimer's disease," Sandra Carlino, the wife of a donanemab trial participant, said during the meeting's public comment period.

Carlino said her husband had a non-symptomatic brain bleed during his treatment.

"The benefits of this therapy far outweigh any adverse event," she said.

What's next: If approved, donanemab "will expand the first class of disease-modifying drugs, serving as the building blocks for future generations of drugs," said Howard Fillit, co-founder and chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.