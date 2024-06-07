Skip to main content
🚀 Starship sticks the landing

SpaceX Starship stacked for its fourth flight test at Boca Chica beach on June 5 in Brownsville, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft and its massive reusable booster made their first controlled water landings yesterday.

Why it matters: It's a significant achievement for the vehicles, which are key to NASA's Artemis program, following failures in previous tests.

Driving the news: Starship launched atop the Super Heavy booster from Boca Chica, Texas, around 8:50 a.m. ET yesterday.

  • After the spacecraft separated from the booster, the Super Heavy made a controlled descent back to Earth and softly splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • Starship then coasted to an altitude of around 132 miles before performing a flip maneuver and a nail-biting controlled landing into the Indian Ocean.

