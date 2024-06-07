Pickleball thefts rock nation

Philadelphia area sports shops say they're the victims of a pickleball paddle racket — and it seems they're not alone. East Coast stores stretching from Washington, D.C., to New York have seen a rash of paddle thefts, the Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: The owners of Tennis Junction (just outside Philly) and Everyone's Racquet (in Mount Laurel, New Jersey) tell Axios that three people stole more than $5,000 worth of paddles combined over the past month.

Store owners allege a man distracted employees while two women in loose-fitting dresses and scarves took dozens of paddles — worth more than $250 each — by hiding them under their clothes.

The owners reported the thefts to police, but were told little could be done without surveillance footage.

Zoom out: Police are investigating the possibility that a group using similar tactics stole paddles at D.C.-area stores, the Post reports.

Meanwhile, a Colorado store reported $30,000 worth of pickleball paddles were stolen in February, while a Las Vegas store lost $4,000 worth of paddles in April, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

