GOP candidates in governor races pivot on abortion

Republican Dave Reichert, a candidate for Washington governor, has joined the growing number of moderate Republicans distancing themselves from hardline views on abortion. Why it matters: It's the latest example of how some GOP candidates want to avoid being associated with conservative Republicans' push for state abortion restrictions — or even bans — after the Supreme Court's rejection of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Driving the news: Reichert, in a television ad that will air this summer, says if he's elected in November he won't change Washington State's law that allows access to the procedure up to fetal viability, typically 24–26 weeks of pregnancy.

"I do not believe any politician regardless of personal belief has the right to make that decision for any woman," Reichert says in the video.

Washington State has become a known destination for women who are seeking to have the procedure but live in states with strict abortion laws.

Reichert, a former congressman, is running against Bob Ferguson (D) to replace Gov. Jay Inslee (D) in Washington, where there hasn't been a Republican governor in more than four decades.

Zoom out: Reichert isn't the only GOP candidate who's creating space between themselves and the national GOP on abortion, particularly in states with strong Democratic or independent voter bases.

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H), running for governor in New Hampshire, also has said that she wouldn't change her state's abortion law, which protects access up to six months of pregnancy.

What they're saying: Ayotte did not respond to requests for comment.

Reality check: Democrats and abortion-rights advocates have called out both Reichert and Ayotte, citing their past votes and actions to question their commitment to ensuring abortion rights.

