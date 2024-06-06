Zoom in: Guterres went further than simply calling for ad agencies to stop taking new fossil fuel companies as new clients. He also pushed governments to ban fossil fuel ads in ways that tobacco companies are treated.
"Many governments restrict or prohibit advertising for products that harm human health — like tobacco," Guterres said. "I urge every country to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies."
In sweeping remarks warning how close the world is to exceeding Paris climate benchmarks, Guterres denounced fossil fuel media and tech company ads, too.
"I urge news media and tech companies to stop taking fossil fuel advertising," he said.
The intrigue: In another new step, Guterres also issued a full-throated endorsement of carbon removal technologies as a necessary piece of taking action to limit the pace and extent of global warming.