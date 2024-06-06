Some 38 million people live in poverty in this country, or nearly 12 percent of the population. The problem remains especially bad in New York City, where the poverty level among kids alone jumped 66% from 2021 to 2022. The Robin Hood Foundation has provided millions of dollars in grants to fight poverty in New York for more than three decades. Now, its CEO says the foundation famous for using investment principles to tackle poverty is enlisting AI in the fight.

Niala spoke with Rich Buery Wednesday live on stage at the Axios AI+ Summit, part of New York Tech Week.

Guests: Rich Buery, Jr., CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation

