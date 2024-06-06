Reps. Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman at a "Just Majority" Supreme Court reform press conference on April 30, 2023. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Just Majority.

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that the Congressional Progressive Caucus' political arm rescinded its endorsement of his comeback bid after he endorsed an opponent to Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.). Why it matters: The episode reflects broader tensions that have been roiling the Progressive Caucus since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, which has led several members to leave the group.

Driving the news: Jones said in a statement on Thursday morning that the Progressive Caucus PAC notified his campaign on Wednesday evening that they were pulling its endorsement.

It comes after Jones endorsed Westchester County Executive George Latimer over Bowman in a neighboring congressional district due to Bowman's vocal criticism of Israel.

The move sparked anger and feeling of betrayal among many of Jones' onetime allies in the Progressive Caucus.

What he's saying: "I have no regrets about standing up for what I firmly believe in. I have known and worked with George Latimer for years ... Rep. Bowman and I have very different views on Israel," Jones said.

Jones said he was "horrified" by Bowman's comments on Israel and that he spoke to Jewish constituents who "feel anxiety, anger, and fear due to Rep. Bowman's words and actions."

Progressive Caucus PAC Executive Director Evan Brown confirmed the development. Brown said it was due to "a number of factors" and was a "unanimous decision" by the PAC's board, which is made up of CPC members.

A spokesperson for Bowman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines: Jones and Bowman were elected to Congress in 2020 in adjacent district – both including portions of Westchester – as trailblazing Black progressives and allies.