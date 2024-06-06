Ex-DACA recipient wins New Mexico primary

One of the first former DACA recipients to receive a White House presidential appointment won the Democratic primary on Tuesday for a New Mexico state senate seat. The big picture: Cindy Nava was one of many Latinas to win legislative primaries in New Mexico, where the statehouse is set to become majority women.

She is part of the Democrats' progressive wing that is emphasizing abortion rights and paid family leave.

Nava could become one of the first former DACA recipients to win an election.

Zoom in: Once an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who worked without pay in the New Mexico Legislature for a decade, Nava stepped down from her position as the senior policy adviser to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary.

She got involved in politics immediately after high school and worked in the New Mexico Statehouse on behalf of Democratic lawmakers. She couldn't get paid because she was undocumented.

She eventually enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and became a U.S. citizen through marriage.

What we're watching: Nava will face off against Republican Audrey Trujillo in the November general election.

Subscribe to Axios Latino to get vital news about Latinos and Latin America, delivered to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.