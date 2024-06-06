McConnell opens up in forthcoming biography

Share on email (opens in new window)

Two years ago, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made a stunning decision to open his archives and sit for interviews with a journalist. The resulting biography from AP deputy Washington bureau chief Michael Tackett, "The Price of Power," is out Oct. 29 — a week before the election.

Why it matters: "In the long history of American government, few Senators have wielded as much power as Kentucky's Mitch McConnell," the publisher notes.

Tackett drew on "thousands of pages of archival materials, letters, and more than 100 interviews with associates, colleagues, and McConnell himself" to piece together the story of the senator's life.

"thousands of pages of archival materials, letters, and more than 100 interviews with associates, colleagues, and McConnell himself" to piece together the story of the senator's life. The book examines everything from McConnell's childhood battle with polio, to his "rightward drift" after joining the Senate in 1985 as a pragmatic moderate, to his relationship with Donald Trump. McConnell endorsed Trump earlier this year even after condemning him over Jan. 6.

State of play: McConnell announced in February that he'd be stepping down as Senate GOP leader following November's election. His current Senate term runs through Jan. 2027.