McConnell opens up in forthcoming biography

Two years ago, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made a stunning decision to open his archives and sit for interviews with a journalist.
- The resulting biography from AP deputy Washington bureau chief Michael Tackett, "The Price of Power," is out Oct. 29 — a week before the election.
Why it matters: "In the long history of American government, few Senators have wielded as much power as Kentucky's Mitch McConnell," the publisher notes.
- Tackett drew on "thousands of pages of archival materials, letters, and more than 100 interviews with associates, colleagues, and McConnell himself" to piece together the story of the senator's life.
- The book examines everything from McConnell's childhood battle with polio, to his "rightward drift" after joining the Senate in 1985 as a pragmatic moderate, to his relationship with Donald Trump. McConnell endorsed Trump earlier this year even after condemning him over Jan. 6.
State of play: McConnell announced in February that he'd be stepping down as Senate GOP leader following November's election. His current Senate term runs through Jan. 2027.