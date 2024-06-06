Scoop: Koch looks to the future with rebrand

Koch Industries — one of America's largest and most influential privately held companies — is changing its name for the first time since 1968.
Why it matters: The conglomerate, owned mostly by American billionaire Charles Koch and his family, is dropping "Industries." That marks the evolution from the oil-refining operation that brought it to prominence.
- Being known as Koch Inc. (or "Koch") is a "better fit for our current business and vision for the future," according to an email to employees obtained by Axios.
The big picture: While the change seems small, it speaks to a broader trend of legacy companies rebranding to explain the evolution of the business.
- Pharmaceutical distributor AmerisourceBergen recently rebranded to Cencora, while Elon Musk changed Twitter's name to X.
State of play: In recent years, Koch has invested nearly $4 billion in disruptive technologies like semiconductors and cyber security and $36 billion in technology investments. It also continues to invest in real estate, such as Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
- There have also been leadership changes, with the elevation of Dave Robertson as the company's first co-CEO — alongside Charles Koch — and Jim Hannan as president and chief operating officer.
Yes, but: Just because "industries" has been stricken from its name does not mean the company is divesting its industrial business.
- It continues to operate refineries in Texas and Minnesota.