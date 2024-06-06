Scoop: Koch looks to the future with rebrand

Koch Industries — one of America's largest and most influential privately held companies — is changing its name for the first time since 1968. Why it matters: The conglomerate, owned mostly by American billionaire Charles Koch and his family, is dropping "Industries." That marks the evolution from the oil-refining operation that brought it to prominence.

Being known as Koch Inc. (or "Koch") is a "better fit for our current business and vision for the future," according to an email to employees obtained by Axios.

The big picture: While the change seems small, it speaks to a broader trend of legacy companies rebranding to explain the evolution of the business.

Pharmaceutical distributor AmerisourceBergen recently rebranded to Cencora, while Elon Musk changed Twitter's name to X.

State of play: In recent years, Koch has invested nearly $4 billion in disruptive technologies like semiconductors and cyber security and $36 billion in technology investments. It also continues to invest in real estate, such as Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

There have also been leadership changes, with the elevation of Dave Robertson as the company's first co-CEO — alongside Charles Koch — and Jim Hannan as president and chief operating officer.

Yes, but: Just because "industries" has been stricken from its name does not mean the company is divesting its industrial business.