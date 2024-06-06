FDA rescinds marketing ban on JUUL

Catch up quick: In 2022, the FDA ordered JUUL's products off store shelves, saying the company's study findings "raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data regarding genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company's proprietary e-liquid pods."
The products were later permitted to remain on shelves pending an appeal.
What they're saying: "We appreciate the FDA's decision and now look forward to re-engaging with the agency on a science- and evidence-based process to pursue a marketing authorization for Juul products," the company said in a statement.