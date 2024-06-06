FDA rescinds marketing ban on JUUL

The Food and Drug Administration rescinded a marketing ban on Juul e-cigarettes, saying Thursday that it is reviewing new case law and weighing updated information from the company. Why it matters: While the FDA said the action didn't amount to authorizing the products for sale, it indicates the agency is reviewing them and that federal clearance is possible.

The big picture: The reversal is the latest wrinkle following a 2022 decision to ban the sale of Juul products amid a push to cap nicotine in cigarettes.

Juul is among the largest vaping companies with an estimated 37% marketshare in the U.S. in 2022, per Statista. It has also been subject to class action lawsuits for their marketing to teens.

Catch up quick: In 2022, the FDA ordered JUUL's products off store shelves, saying the company's study findings "raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data regarding genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company's proprietary e-liquid pods."

The products were later permitted to remain on shelves pending an appeal.

What they're saying: "We appreciate the FDA's decision and now look forward to re-engaging with the agency on a science- and evidence-based process to pursue a marketing authorization for Juul products," the company said in a statement.