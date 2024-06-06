SCOTUS Justice Alito's neighbor contests his alleged upside-down flag timeline

A flag is waved at an event outside the Supreme Court hosted by MoveOn and progressive organizations whose members demanded an investigation into Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on June 5 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
A neighbor at the center of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's recent controversy disputed the judge's alleged timeline of when an upside-down American flag flew outside his Virginia home.
Why it matters: Alito has rejected calls for recusal from cases that involve former President Trump and Jan. 6 defendants.
Friction point: Alito said his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, flew the flag following a distressing interaction with a neighbor.
Catch up quick: An upside-down American flag flew outside of Alito's house in 2021, the New York Times reported last month.
State of play: Signs outside Baden's home read "Trump is a fascist" and "you are complicit."
Zoom in: Martha-Ann Alito used her neighbors' full names during the interaction, Baden told NPR, but the neighbors had never actually met.
