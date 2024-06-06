SCOTUS Justice Alito's neighbor contests his alleged upside-down flag timeline

Share on email (opens in new window)

A flag is waved at an event outside the Supreme Court hosted by MoveOn and progressive organizations whose members demanded an investigation into Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on June 5 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Friction point: Alito said his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, flew the flag following a distressing interaction with a neighbor.

Their dispute occurred in mid-February, neighbor Emily Baden told CNN. The flag had been up for two or three weeks by that point.

"At best, he is mistaken," Baden said. "But at worst, he's just outright lying."

Catch up quick: An upside-down American flag flew outside of Alito's house in 2021, the New York Times reported last month.

The flag was a widely recognized symbol of the "Stop the Steal" movement over President Biden's 2020 win.

Subsequent reporting revealed an "Appeal to Heaven" flag outside of Alito's New Jersey vacation home as recently as last year.

State of play: Signs outside Baden's home read "Trump is a fascist" and "you are complicit."

Baden contested Justice Alito's claim that the signs were directed at his wife.

"'You' includes everyone," she said. "It includes everybody in the GOP who endorsed this or didn't say anything against it or Trump himself."

"I also think it's to people on my side of the spectrum," she said. "It's like, what are we really doing to hold these people accountable for this attempted coup and insurrection?"

Zoom in: Martha-Ann Alito used her neighbors' full names during the interaction, Baden told NPR, but the neighbors had never actually met.

"The power imbalance between these people and myself is huge," she said. "They're choosing to harass and intimidate us when we are nothing to them."

Baden's now-husband called the police over what he dubbed Martha-Ann Alito's "unprompted" harassment, per CNN. Justice Alito stayed quiet during the interaction, Baden said.

