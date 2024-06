Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The latest trending product from Trader Joe's — a $3.99 mini insulated tote bag — has arrived just in time for beach season. The 1.5-gallon bags, available in magenta and teal, are already going for nearly $100 on eBay amid a gotta-have-it frenzy.

The big picture: The new mini coolers are the grocery chain's latest affordable item to strike viral gold, after its mini canvas tote bags became a huge hit earlier this year.

Those bags also ended up on the resale market with large markups.

Go deeper.