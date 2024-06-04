Trader Joe's is selling new mini totes while supplies last. Photo: Courtesy of Stacey Tyko
Trader Joe's latest trending product has come just in time for beach season: the chain's new mini insulated tote bags selling for $3.99 each in stores are expected to sell out fast.
Why it matters: The 1.5-gallon bags, available in two colors, are already showing up on the resale market for marked-up prices.
The big picture: Trader Joe's confirmed to Axios that the bags are available in stores starting Tuesday for a limited time
Zoom in: A Trader Joe's store in South Florida placed limits on purchases allowing shoppers to buy three of each color (a total of six) on Tuesday.
Flashback: In March, Trader Joe's mini canvas totes "sold more quickly than we anticipated" at $2.99 each before the retailer promoted them.
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information on purchase limits.