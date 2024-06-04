Share on email (opens in new window)

Trader Joe's is selling new mini totes while supplies last. Photo: Courtesy of Stacey Tyko

Trader Joe's latest trending product has come just in time for beach season: the chain's new mini insulated tote bags selling for $3.99 each in stores are expected to sell out fast. Why it matters: The 1.5-gallon bags, available in two colors, are already showing up on the resale market for marked-up prices.

The magenta and teal bags were selling for as much as $99 on eBay Tuesday morning.

The big picture: Trader Joe's confirmed to Axios that the bags are available in stores starting Tuesday for a limited time

Some stores started selling the bags a couple days early, according to social media posts.

The bags have a zipper top and are "perfectly sized for everyday use" and can be used as a lunchbox, the retailer said.

Zoom in: A Trader Joe's store in South Florida placed limits on purchases allowing shoppers to buy three of each color (a total of six) on Tuesday.

"Each store gets to decide" on purchase limits, the company told Axios.

Trader Joe's previously told Axios it does "not endorse the re-sale of any of our products, anywhere."

Flashback: In March, Trader Joe's mini canvas totes "sold more quickly than we anticipated" at $2.99 each before the retailer promoted them.

Those bags also ended up on the resale market at inflated prices.

These mini tote bags are expected to return in late summer or September, the company said in March.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information on purchase limits.