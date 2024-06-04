Skip to main content
Trader Joe's next trend: Mini cooler tote bags

Display at Trader Joe's of tote bags with sign saying "mini insulated tote" with price of $3.99 each

Trader Joe's is selling new mini totes while supplies last. Photo: Courtesy of Stacey Tyko

Trader Joe's latest trending product has come just in time for beach season: the chain's new mini insulated tote bags selling for $3.99 each in stores are expected to sell out fast.

Why it matters: The 1.5-gallon bags, available in two colors, are already showing up on the resale market for marked-up prices.

  • The magenta and teal bags were selling for as much as $99 on eBay Tuesday morning.

The big picture: Trader Joe's confirmed to Axios that the bags are available in stores starting Tuesday for a limited time

  • Some stores started selling the bags a couple days early, according to social media posts.
  • The bags have a zipper top and are "perfectly sized for everyday use" and can be used as a lunchbox, the retailer said.

Zoom in: A Trader Joe's store in South Florida placed limits on purchases allowing shoppers to buy three of each color (a total of six) on Tuesday.

  • "Each store gets to decide" on purchase limits, the company told Axios.
  • Trader Joe's previously told Axios it does "not endorse the re-sale of any of our products, anywhere."

Flashback: In March, Trader Joe's mini canvas totes "sold more quickly than we anticipated" at $2.99 each before the retailer promoted them.

  • Those bags also ended up on the resale market at inflated prices.
  • These mini tote bags are expected to return in late summer or September, the company said in March.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information on purchase limits.

