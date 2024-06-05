Senate GOP blocks bill to protect birth control access

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference on the Right to Contraception Act outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Senate Republicans blocked a bill that protects access to contraception from moving forward on Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: The vote is part of a reproductive rights blitz planned by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Democrats around the 2-year anniversary of the end of Roe v. Wade — intended to put pressure on the GOP on one of their most vulnerable election issues.

The vote failed 51 to 39

as senators headed out of town for the week — several to Normandy, France for the 80-year anniversary of D-Day. Just two Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Ak.) — voted with Democrats to move forward on the bill, but not enough to reach the 60-vote threshold to overcome the filibuster.

What to watch: Schumer changed his vote to no, a mechanism that will allow him to bring the bill back for a vote later.

He also set up a vote on a bill on in vitro fertilization for next week.

What they're saying: "I plan to vote to proceed. Even though I believe the bill needs amendments to protect the religious freedom of health care providers," Collins told Axios on Tuesday.