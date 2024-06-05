Facebook's plan to be cool again

Facebook is finally revealing its Gen Z user numbers after starting to make progress winning younger folks back. It has 40 million daily active users in the U.S. and Canada between the ages of 18 and 29, says Tom Alison, the app's head.

Rough estimates suggest that's just 19% of its North American daily active users.

Driving the news: Facebook is focused on three major changes to win over Gen Z, Alison says.

Feed: The company has refocused its core product suite on discovery of content relevant to younger audiences, including shopping, dating, groups and events.

Reels: It's put a greater emphasis on short-form video via Reels, and it's made it easier for users to share that type of content privately via messaging.

Creators: A new "professional mode" is meant to make Facebook more creator-friendly.

What we're watching: The ongoing threat of a TikTok ban could help Facebook win over younger users — but Alison says his team isn't planning around that because it's still unclear "how that's all going to play out."

