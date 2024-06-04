Unions blast AI deals

Unions representing newsroom staffers at New York Magazine and The Atlantic are blasting new agreements made by Vox Media and The Atlantic with OpenAI, arguing management isn't being transparent enough about what the deals will mean for staffers.

Why it matters: The statements foreshadow labor challenges ahead for news bosses looking to strike lucrative deals with AI companies.

The union representing Business Insider staff slammed announcements made by newsroom leadership to experiment with AI.

GMG Media's union blasted G/O Media executives last year for laying off staffers days after announcing new plans to use AI in stories.

CNET's staff voted to unionize following an embarrassing AI publishing experiment was called out for inaccuracies.

The big picture: The AI deals struck to date are mostly licensing agreements. They don't outline any changes being made to the company's newsroom structure or staff.