Scoop: CNN's data push

CNN has begun testing an expanded registration wall that requires heavy site users to create an account with a username and password to continue assessing content when they hit a certain threshold of daily articles.

The registration gateway doesn't require payment, but it gives CNN access to first-party data that it could use to improve its ad products or eventually sell subscriptions.

Why it matters: It's the company's first big step toward building a direct-to-consumer digital audience since CNN+ was axed in 2022.

It comes as CEO Mark Thompson has begun teasing a possible consumer subscription strategy for the company's digital products.

State of play: CNN has been experimenting with different variations of a registration wall for the past year, but launched a more permanent version of it a few months ago, a spokesperson said when I asked about the changes.

More recently, it's begun experimenting with a more stringent registration wall for its most-engaged users, prompting them to register after they've read around 10 articles in a day.

Registered users automatically get signed up for some of CNN's newsletters.

They will gain access to new products and experiences, like exclusive newsletters and the ability to follow certain topics and comment on articles.

The big picture: More companies are experimenting with registration walls in a bid to collect first-party data from readers.