3 hours ago - Business

Scoop: CNN's data push

Silhouette of a person looking at a smartphone while standing in front the the CNN logo.

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

CNN has begun testing an expanded registration wall that requires heavy site users to create an account with a username and password to continue assessing content when they hit a certain threshold of daily articles.

  • The registration gateway doesn't require payment, but it gives CNN access to first-party data that it could use to improve its ad products or eventually sell subscriptions.

Why it matters: It's the company's first big step toward building a direct-to-consumer digital audience since CNN+ was axed in 2022.

  • It comes as CEO Mark Thompson has begun teasing a possible consumer subscription strategy for the company's digital products.

State of play: CNN has been experimenting with different variations of a registration wall for the past year, but launched a more permanent version of it a few months ago, a spokesperson said when I asked about the changes.

  • More recently, it's begun experimenting with a more stringent registration wall for its most-engaged users, prompting them to register after they've read around 10 articles in a day.
  • Registered users automatically get signed up for some of CNN's newsletters.
  • They will gain access to new products and experiences, like exclusive newsletters and the ability to follow certain topics and comment on articles.

The big picture: More companies are experimenting with registration walls in a bid to collect first-party data from readers.

  • Politico established its first consumer registration wall last month.
  • The Guardian debuted one in 2020.
