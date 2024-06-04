Skip to main content
📸 New stealth bomber in flight

A B-21 Raider soars above clouds during flight testing. Photo: Northrop Grumman

New photos of the B-21 Raider show the sophisticated stealth bomber in flight tests over California.

Why it matters: The images, shared by the U.S. Air Force and manufacturer Northrop Grumman, provide a peek at a highly secretive aircraft considered critical to future long-haul missions and nuclear weapons use.

Zoom in: The B-21's elliptical profile, trapezoidal windows, sleek air intakes and light grey paint job can be seen in the images.

  • Those features and more contribute to the bomber's ability to stay hidden on radar and to the naked eye.

By the numbers: At least 100 B-21s are expected to be built, to replace the B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit aircraft.

  • Each costs hundreds of millions of dollars.

