Jun 3, 2024 - Technology

Check out the Air Force's new B-21 stealth bomber in flight

A sleek B-21 stealth bomber is seen flying above white clouds and against blue skies.

A B-21 Raider soars above clouds during flight testing. Photo: Northrop Grumman

New photos of the B-21 Raider show the sophisticated stealth bomber in flight tests over California.

Why it matters: The images, shared by the U.S. Air Force and manufacturer Northrop Grumman, provide a peek at a highly secretive aircraft considered critical to future long-haul missions and nuclear weapons use.

Zoom in: The B-21's elliptical profile, trapezoidal windows, sleek air intakes and light grey paint job can be seen in the images.

  • Those features and more contribute to the bomber's ability to stay hidden on radar and to the naked eye.
  • While the bat-shaped B-21 looks similar to its predecessor, it lacks the sawtooth back end and sports a smaller wingspan.
  • Many details are classified, but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has described the Raider's range as unmatched.

Catch up quick: The Air Force tapped Northrop to build the B-21, formerly the Long Range Strike Bomber, in 2015. The service years later announced Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, as its first home.

  • At least 100 are expected to be built. Each costs hundreds of millions of dollars.
  • The B-21 will replace B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit aircraft. It will join B-52s with overhauled engines and other upgrades.

Fun fact: Photography of the B-21 was strictly controlled during a rollout event in 2022.

  • Lens size was restricted, angles were dictated and tripod heights were monitored, according to Defense News.
  • The measures were in place to limit insights gleaned by outside experts and competing world powers, such as Russia and China.

What's next: The B-21 program is on track and slated to be combat-ready this decade.

