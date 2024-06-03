Check out the Air Force's new B-21 stealth bomber in flight

Share on email (opens in new window)

New photos of the B-21 Raider show the sophisticated stealth bomber in flight tests over California. Why it matters: The images, shared by the U.S. Air Force and manufacturer Northrop Grumman, provide a peek at a highly secretive aircraft considered critical to future long-haul missions and nuclear weapons use.

Zoom in: The B-21's elliptical profile, trapezoidal windows, sleek air intakes and light grey paint job can be seen in the images.

Those features and more contribute to the bomber's ability to stay hidden on radar and to the naked eye.

While the bat-shaped B-21 looks similar to its predecessor, it lacks the sawtooth back end and sports a smaller wingspan.

Many details are classified, but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has described the Raider's range as unmatched.

Catch up quick: The Air Force tapped Northrop to build the B-21, formerly the Long Range Strike Bomber, in 2015. The service years later announced Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, as its first home.

At least 100 are expected to be built. Each costs hundreds of millions of dollars.

The B-21 will replace B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit aircraft. It will join B-52s with overhauled engines and other upgrades.

Fun fact: Photography of the B-21 was strictly controlled during a rollout event in 2022.

Lens size was restricted, angles were dictated and tripod heights were monitored, according to Defense News.

The measures were in place to limit insights gleaned by outside experts and competing world powers, such as Russia and China.

What's next: The B-21 program is on track and slated to be combat-ready this decade.